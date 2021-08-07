Altercation leads to shooting outside north-side bar

According to SAPD, two people got into an altercation; shots were fired and one man was hit.

SAN ANTONIO — An altercation outside a north-side bar led to a shooting, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Salud the Ultimate Tequila Bar in the 8100 block of Broadway.

According to SAPD, two people got into an altercation; shots were fired and one man was hit. He was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle and dropped off.

The man is reportedly in stable condition. Authorities did not provide suspect information and the witness was said to have been uncooperative.