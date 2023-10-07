Altercation between two men leads to one of them stabbing the other multiple times

The victim is in unknown condition at a local hospital.

SAN ANTONIO — An altercation between two men led to one of the men stabbing the other one multiple times, police say.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday on the 800 block of Amberstone in the Stone Oak area.

Police said the suspect stabbed the victim four times. Both men are in their 30s or 40s, police say. It is unclear what the relationship between the two men is, officials say.

This is a developing story.

