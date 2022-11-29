Almost 40 tenants evacuated from their apartments due to 2-alarm fire

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second floor apartment.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A fire early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on the northside has displaced almost 40 tenants from their homes.

It happened just before 3 a.m. at The Place at Oak Hills apartments off Northwest Military Highway near Lockhill Selma Road.

When first responders arrived, they found flames shooting out of a second floor apartment. A second alarm was called and firefighters began evacuating everyone out of the building.

Approximately 30-40 people evacuated and gathered at the nearby basketball court.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and but are still checking for any hot spots to ensure the fire doesn't spread to any other units.

No injuries have been reported and no word yet on what may have started the fire.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.