SAN ANTONIO — Waterproof mascara and a pocket full of tissues have been standard since San Antonio hit cedar season on December 1st.

While pollen counts have been lower this month than the start of the season, unfortunately; there are still a few weeks left.

Kim Krost grew up in the Alamo City and noticed the sniffles return every cedar season.



"Family members were getting sick, especially the guys,” said Kim Krost, the owner of Integrative Healing Institute.

She decided to do something about it. Krost is a woman of many talents. She is a licensed massage therapist, reflexologist, skilled in lymphatic drainage and she created Cedar X.

"It treats the cause of the allergy,” said Krost. “We're not treating all these other symptoms, we're just going to straight to the cause."



The topical version of Cedar X is applied on the wrist. A few drops of the homeopathic formula can be mixed with water and swallowed.



"Most people 15, 30 minutes, they're starting to notice some changes in the symptoms," said Krost.

Krost says the product works differently than allergy medication.

"You can use [Cedar X] after you're already sick. So a lot of immuno-therapies you have it way ahead...and then your body builds up a resistance to it. So with this, it's in the moment. When you use it, then your body is like, that's part of me now, so I'm okay with that."



Erwin Miranda tried Cedar X for the first time this week.



"I do get a lot of seasonal type [allergies],” said Miranda. “The natural process of your body is healing itself is a lot better than polluted it with chemicals.”

San Antonio is getting close to the end of cedar season but other allergy-inducing plants are about to torment us. Grass, Mold, Oak: there's a drop for that.

All the things that we do help compliment and build up the immune system,” said Krost. “We work with the medical community."

Kim says since creating the drops 19 years ago, the demand for Cedar X has continued to grow.

She's just happy to help her neighbors.

Cedar X is available at the Integrative Healing Institute on San Pedro Ave. The products can also be found in HEB stores and online.