'This is sickening' | Kyler Murray, other NFL players from Allen react to Saturday's mall shooting

ALLEN, Texas — NFL players and North Texas natives have taken to social media after a gunman opened fire at a popular outlet mall in Allen, injuring multiple people.

The Allen Police Department said the suspected shooter at Allen Premium Outlets was killed at the scene and at least nine were transported to area hospitals.

In a tweet, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who attended Allen High School, called the tragedy "sickening" and is hoping to help the victims' families. He also posed the question many are asking themselves following the mass shooting, "When is this s--t gonna stop?"

This is sickening. Prayers to the mass shooting victims in Allen, Texas.



If there is anyway I can help those affected by this tragedy please let me know.



When is this shit gonna stop? — Kyler Murray (@K1) May 6, 2023

Seattle Seahawks Safety Steve Terrell, who also attended Allen High School, asked his followers to pray for the city.

Please pray for the city of Allen and the victims at the outlet mall today. Such a tragedy 😔 — Steven Terrell (@SdotTerrell) May 6, 2023

Washington Commanders running back Jonathan Williams, who is an Allen, Texas native and who too attended Allen High School, called the news "terrible" and asked for prayers.

Man terrible news in my hometown. Praying for the families! — Jonathan Williams (@Jwillpart2) May 6, 2023

Detroit Lions Levi Onwizurike grew up in Allen and went to Allen High School as well. He called the tragedy "senseless" and also extended prayers to the victims families.