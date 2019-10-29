NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Comal Independent School District officials released a statement following alleged threats towards Canyon Middle School students. The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office said there is no threat that has been made towards any Comal ISD schools:

"This evening we have learned of several social media posts circulating among students and parents regarding an alleged threat that is supposedly taking place tomorrow at Canyon Middle School. According to the social media postings, this threat was called into GCSO this afternoon.

Comal ISD officials have been in contact with GCSO throughout the evening and have received confirmation from the sheriff's office that no threat has been made towards any Comal ISD schools.

As you know, we take all threats seriously and work with our law enforcement partners to determine their credibility. As is typically the case, this alleged threat against one of our schools was once again fueled by misinformation and rumors on social media. Unfortunately, this has caused undue stress among our students, parents and staff.

We want to encourage students to always speak up whenever they become aware of a situation that they believe is a threat to the safety of their campus. However, we also need to be cautious of using social to share information that has not yet been determined to be credible. As such, please contact your campus administrator or law enforcement whenever you hear about a possible threat against one of our campuses. -Andew Kim."