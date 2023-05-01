Alleged thief shot in leg while trying to steal catalytic converter, police say

It happened on the 6100 block of San Pedro just north of downtown Monday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — An alleged thief was shot in the leg near Olmos Park early Monday morning while attempting to steal someone's catalytic converter from a car, police say.

Police responded to the 6100 block of San Pedro north of downtown just before 7 a.m. for reports of a shooting in progress.

Police said an employee at a nearby busines ran into the parking lot when he noticed someone trying to steal the catalytic converter. The alleged thief tried to run off and hit the employee with his vehicle.

The employee pulled out a gun and shot at him, striking him in the lower body.

The suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries.

We have a team on the scene and are gathering more information.

This is developing and this story will be updated when we receive more information.

