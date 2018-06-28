An alleged online threat led the FBI and San Antonio Police to an apartment in the San Antonio medical center, where they took two people into custody.

San Antonio Police say 26-year-old Jeremy Ybarra was picked up on outstanding warrants, but he may be facing additional charges after a joint investigation into alleged threats.

Neighbors who live in the 7200 block of Snowden at the Branch at Medical Center apartments confirm what police said of the incident.

Several neighbors said Thursday morning, investigators were knocking on their doors, asking residents about their internet service and Wi-Fi networks.

San Antonio Police issued a statement, saying the FBI received a hotline tip for an Internet-based threat that apparently was generated at the location.

Investigators came to the complex armed with a search warrant and took a man and a woman into custody.

In addition to Ybarra, San Antonio Police say Krystal Ann Villa was also arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Investigators wearing clothing emblazoned with "FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force" were working the scene.

Agents could be seen carrying boxes and bags of material from one of the apartments to a waiting van.

Police would not say what the alleged threats were about or to whom they were directed, but they did say the investigation is active and ongoing.

Police released a written statement regarding the incident and said there would be no further comment at this time.

