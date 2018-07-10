SAN ANTONIO — A man is accused of driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a San Antonio Police Department patrol car on the north side overnight, police say.

SAPD said the accident was reported around 1:25 am Sunday on Loop 410 near San Pedro Avenue.

An officer was reportedly tending to another accident on the highway when the alleged drunk driver slammed into his parked patrol car. The officer was not in the vehicle at the time of the impact.

The driver was taken to University Hospital in serious condition. He's been charged with DWI.

