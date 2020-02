SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio driver is behind bars this morning after crashing into two cars and failing a field sobriety test.

According to an official with the San Antonio Police Department, officers were called out to the accident on the ramp from IH-35 S to I-10 E just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

Two cars were hit during the accident, one of which belonged to an off-duty San Antonio police officer.

No injuries were reported.