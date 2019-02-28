SAN ANTONIO — A man accused of using fake Hollywood connections to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars is behind bars.

34-year-old Jonathan Yost is facing felony theft charges.

According to an arrest affidavit, Yost is believed to have scammed hundreds of thousands of dollars from victims in and around Bexar County.

Police say Yost met one particular victim on the set of a movie that was filming in San Antonio in 2018. He approached the victim, who described himself to police as a lead actor in the film, as a "Hollywood insider" and convinced him to invest in a business effort to bring a comedy tour and acting workshop to San Antonio.

Yost showed the victim his social media pages, which had "tons of followers," according to the affidavit; investigators say that the victim had "no reason to believe" that Yost's business was fraudulent.

In total, the victim gave $377,500 to Yost through a series of wire transfers between January and February 2018, police say. The victim told police he grew suspicious of the agreement, eventually learning Yost's true identity.

When the victim tried to contact Yost, the suspect blocked him from social media and changed his phone number.

Officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety's Criminal Investigations Division joined a Secret Service investigation into Yost's alleged fraudulent activity in November 2018.

Investigators say they tracked the wire transfers to several Security Service Federal Credit Union accounts in San Antonio that Yost had opened in 2018 using a fake social security number.

A warrant for Yost's arrest was issued on January 16. He was taken into custody Wednesday, February 27. A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for late March.

According to the affidavit, Yost has a history of conning people across the country. Police say that Yost had also opened several bank accounts in other states using a false identity.