'All we want is to bring her home' | Daughters of H-E-B employee who vanished 11 years ago not giving up on finding closure

Pauline Diaz's estranged husband Pedro Ruiz was named a person of interest in her disappearance. No one has been arrested. Her body has not been found.

SAN ANTONIO — It was 11 years ago Tuesday when Pauline Diaz went missing after leaving her shift at H-E-B. Her daughters are still searching for answers and doing everything they can to keep their mother’s story alive.

“All we want is to bring her home. This is 11 years; 11 years way too long,” said Juanita Diaz, one of Pauline Diaz’s daughters.

Juanita and sister Paula stood outside the H-E-B on the southeast side of San Antonio, reflecting on the day that changed their lives forever.

Juanita reportedly was last seen leaving the H-E-B off Goliad and southeast Military around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 2010.

Pauline’s truck was discovered in Wilson County, not too far when her home.

Authorities named her estranged husband Pedro Ruiz as a person of interest, but the investigation has not led to any arrests. Her family noted Pauline was in the middle of getting a divorce when she disappeared.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office followed up on an anonymous tip earlier this year from a man who remembered seeing a mound of dirt that could have been a shallow grave around the time of Pauline’s disappearance.

“I’m asking the public to please help our family, help my mom, give us our peace,” Diaz said.

Pauline was loved by family and adored by the community, particularly those she interacted with at H-E-B. She started out as a greeter, then was able to put her cooking skills to the test for everyone to enjoy.

“She treated every customer with a happy smile, and very cheerful, and then she went on to making tortillas, which was her best known for,” Diaz said.

While authorities believe Pauline may be dead, Juanita is hoping for a miracle. “Sometimes I feel like they have her hiding somewhere, they put her somewhere,” Diaz said. “Mom’s watching us and she wants us to be strong. And we’re going to get her.”

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Pauline Diaz is urged to call (210) 335-6070. A $20,000 reward is currently being offered.