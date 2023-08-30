x
All Texas driver's license offices to be closed Friday, reopen Tuesday

The closures on Friday, Sept. 1, are due to updates to the driver's license system.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — BEAUMONT — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Driver License Division will be closed throughout the state Friday.

The closures on Friday, Sept. 1 are due to updates to the driver's license system. 

Customer service call centers will also be closed. No driver's license services will be available at any of the offices during this closure. 

Offices will resume normal operations following the Labor Day holiday on Tuesday, Sept. 5. 

During the system update, customers will not be able to conduct transactions online through the Texas by Texas (TxT) or Texas.gov applications, which includes renewing or replacing a driver's license or identification card, obtaining a driver record and verifying eligibility.

These online services will not be available from Friday through Sunday.

The update does not impact law enforcement personnel using the Texas Law Enforcement Telecommunication System (TLETS). 

