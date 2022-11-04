'All of a sudden, I'm on the floor.' Injured man shares moments leading up to food truck crash

Raul Mocada was getting ice cream with his family Friday night before a truck slammed into a crowd of people at Holla Mode, injuring him and 10 others.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Raul Mocada was enjoying a typical Friday night with his family. First, it was dinner with his in-laws followed by dessert at one of their favorites, Holla Mode Thai Style Ice Cream.

While waiting for his order, Mocada heard faint screeching, then everything went black.

"It was kind of loud and then, all of a sudden, I'm on the floor. I didn't remember anything or hear anything else," said Mocada.

The father of two was one of 11 people injured after a truck crashed into the ice cream food truck.

Mocada was taken to the hospital with leg and back pain and received five staples in the back of his head. He was kept in the hospital for 24 hours. He said although that was a terrifying moment in his life, the scene once he woke up was even scarier.

"The scariest part was to see how people were affected and how people were unable to move on the floor right next to me," said Mocada.

His wife, Esther, was nearby when the crash happened. She said she still hears people screaming from the accident in her head.

Mocada will go back to the doctor in two weeks to monitor the bleeding in his brain.

According to Holla Mode managers, the food truck is expected to reopen Tuesday. The Austin Police Department stated the crash is still under investigation.

Mocada said he feels grateful to walk away from the accident, and thanks bystanders for their help, but he has a message to drivers passing through the busy Barton Springs Road

"Slow down and look at your surroundings. We don't want to see this happen to anyone else, especially children," stated Mocada.