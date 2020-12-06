All in a day's work | Bandera Fire & Rescue called to help remove goats from roof

The landowner said that this wasn't the first time the goats have done this.

SAN ANTONIO — Bandera Fire & Rescue were called out to house Thursday to help deputies remove a mother goat and her two kids from the roof.

According to a spokesperson with Bandera Fire & Rescue, crews at the scene found the three goats stuck on a steep picked roof. The Bandera Fire Chief was able to access the roof but the goats "quickly and nimbly" ran to the opposite side.

After determining that it would be unsafe to bring firefighters on the roof and have them chase down the goats, the crew used a bucket of feed to get the mother goat and her kids down.

The landowner told fire crews that this wasn't the first time the goats have done this. The landowner said that there is a staircase in the back of the home that leads to the second story and from there the goats have an easy access point to the roof via a low slope.