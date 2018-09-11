SAN ANTONIO — A lockdown at Fort Sam Houston in northeast San Antonio has been lifted following a "security incident" on Friday morning, according to multiple civilians at the post.

Officials haven’t provided any details at this time, but a text sent to a civilian at Randolph Air Force Base reads, “Fort Sam Houston. Lockdown, Lockdown, Lockdown. Due to security incident. Report suspicious activity to Security Forces.” The text was sent around 5:30 a.m.

