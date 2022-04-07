All clear given after heavy police presence at Uvalde motel, police say

Highway 90 East was closed due to an ongoing threat, according to a Facebook post.

UVALDE, Texas — A heavy police presence was reported at a motel in Uvalde, according to a Facebook post made by Uvalde Police at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express on US Highway 90 E were shut down due to a threat, but they now are back open again, according to Constable Emmanuel Zamora.

The person of interest has been located, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Watch for updates at KENS5.com.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.

Want to get in touch with someone at KENS 5? You can se