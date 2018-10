HUNT, TEXAS — The Hunt School has cancelled all classes on Tuesday in light of heavy rain and flooding in the area, according to a school spokesperson.

The school initially delayed its start time to 10 am, but has since decided to cancel classes for the entire day.

The Hunt School is located in Kerr County at 115 School Road Southwest in Hunt, Texas northwest of San Antonio.

