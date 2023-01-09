Labor Day Blood Drive: All blood donors receive pair of tickets to SAFC game, steel water bottle

You will get to see the San Antonio FC in action on September 23 when they take on the Orange County SC. Match starts at 7:30 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — Make plans this Labor Day to give the gift of life and donate blood. We tend to experience a shortage in our blood supply every summer, as folks go on vacations and kids are out of school, which means less folks donating blood.

But this Labor Day, you can be a hero while also helping cancer patients like 13-year-old Jared, who needed several units of blood to continue his cancer treatment. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

"Donations are greatly needed especially during holidays like Labor Day when our community sees a rise in emergencies on top of ongoing use for cancer patients, new mothers and premature babies and more," said the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center. "Cancer patients need blood to recover from treatment, while trauma victims and surgery patients need blood and platelets to stop their bleeding."

A blood drive is being held at Rolling Oaks Mall on Monday, September 4 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

All donors will receive:

A pair of SAFC tickets for the Sept. 23 match

You Give. They Live steel water bottle

All donors will receive a SAFC scarf the day of the Sept 23 game vs Orange County SC

If you can't make it out on Monday, appointments can be made by visiting SouthTexasBlood.org/LaborDay or calling (210) 731-5590. You can also become a frequent blood donor and donate blood four times a year.

