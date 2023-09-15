Alice ISD says attendance is now up after new truancy initiative

Last year Alice ISD had an 89 percent attendance rate.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Alice Independent School Districts officials said they believe they are turning the corner on their attendance problems.

That's after a new initiative began this school year, focusing attention on the fact that too many children were not at school and were instead at home, skipping school.

"Attendance Matters" is the new Alice ISD initiative which had the school board room packed with principals, board members and law enforcement, all showing their support in this push to stop truancy. Alice ISD Superintendent Anysia Trevino let everyone know how bad things were last year.

"Alice ISD recorded a daily attendance of 89.41 percent," she said.

That meant that there were 479 students absent every day. But this year, the district has highlighted its new program on social media platforms such as Facebook. Officials believe the campaign is working as attendance numbers are now up in the 93% range.

Trevino said the district is heading to neighborhoods and making phone calls to get the kids back to school.

"We are sending administrators out. Do you know, the parent liaisons are making phone calls, attendance clerks, we are as well. That’s where we’re going to be working collaboratively with the police department to also go out and round up kids that were seen a pattern in their absences," she said.

Jim Wells County Sheriff Danny Bueno said he backs this effort not only because of his law enforcement experience but also because he served as a school board member for Ben Bolt for some 25 years.

"I know the importance of education, and I know the importance that you play in every campus that you represent. But, it’s going to take all of us calling our friends, neighbors, and relatives and let’s sit down for dinner and talk about how we can improve our kids because that is the future.”

Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia said that his department is also working to do whatever it can to get the kids back in school.

"Your child may just not want to go to school but you as a parent may not know who to contact but you know what we’re going to bring the message to you and to your home so that’s what we plan on doing," he said.

3NEWS spoke with parents who said they like the effort to go after those students who are truant because they’re making sure their own children are at school and on time!

"Well yeah it’s very important for them to get here on time right now we’re running late," said Alice ISD parent Teresa Carrillo.

Parents face up to a $500 fine and could even be criminally charged over not getting their child to school just like all of these parents are able to do.

