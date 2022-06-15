Alert issued for missing elderly San Antonio man

An alert has been issued for a missing elderly man with a medical condition in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — An alert has been issued for a missing elderly man with a medical condition in San Antonio.

Brian Robert Messitt, 75, is 5’8” tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, and has blue eyes and straight, ear-top length gray hair. He wears glasses. He was last seen driving a white 2012 Subaru Legacy with Texas license plate KXR692 near the 11000 block of I-35 on the northeast side of town near N Weidner Rd.

He was wearing a gray shirt with a circle on it, cargo shorts, and a bucket hat.