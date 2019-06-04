SAN ANTONIO — Before the Spurs begin their 2019 playoff run, LaMarcus Aldridge is giving back to the person who helped make him the athlete he is today.

The San Antonio forward is starring in this weekend’s episode of Superstar Renovation, airing Sunday afternoon on KENS 5. The episode will see the Texan return home to Dallas to surprise his high school basketball coach and mentor, Robert Allen, with a home makeover.

“Coach Allen changed my life. He believed in me from the start, so I’m heading back home to give Coach Allen a surprise renovation that’s going to blow his mind,” Aldridge said.

The Spur will be teaming up with contractor Jason Cameron on the episode. You can catch it at 4 p.m. Sunday.