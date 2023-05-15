'Moments and memories' | Local leaders celebrate the Alamodome's 30 years in San Antonio

The Alamodome opened May 15, 1993, and was the former home of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — Monday marks 30 years since the Alamodome first opened in San Antonio, a birthday celebrated by local leaders who came together to commemorate the facility's decades of sporting events, concerts, ice shows, monster truck rallies and more.

The east-side venue is the biggest in San Antonio, with 64,000 seats—but that capacity can go up depending on the event being held. Each of the six biggest crowds in Alamodome history, in fact, far surpass that 64,000-seat number.

The Alamodome opened May 15, 1993, and was the former home of the San Antonio Spurs, before the team moved to the AT&T Center in 2002. Back in January, the team returned to the Alamodome in a historic game against the Golden State Warriors. A new record was set for attendance at a regular-season NBA game with nearly 70,000 fans present.

"It's safe to say that the Alamodome is experiencing the most momentum right now than its had in its 30-year history," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said at the news conference.

Officials said in 30 years, 33 million people have passed through the dome's doors and it has brought in more than $4 billion in economic revenue.

The Alamodome is famous for its unique cable stays at each corner which were innovative for the time it was built. The building was the first stadium in the country to use them to support the enormous flat roof.