Voters say Alamo is more popular attraction than Central Park in recent poll

The award was given to the popular tourist site after receiving the highest number of votes from 20 other attractions across the country.

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo was announced as the winner of USA Today's "Best Free Attraction" competition for 2023, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as the best free attraction in the nation," said Dr. Kate Rogers, Alamo Executive Director.

The Alamo beat out other famous spots including Central Park in New York City, Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, a popular Florida beach, some national parks and more, according to USA Today.

The Alamo's new exhibit, the Mission Gate and Lunette is set to be unveiled by the end of May 2023, the release says.