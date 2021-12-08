Alamo to unveil Alamo Palisade next Friday

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo announced on Facebook they will be unveiling the Alamo Palisade next Friday, December 17.
The Alamo says the new exhibit will be outdoors and feature a recreation of the Palisade that was used during the battle of the Alamo along with a cannon replica. The Palisade would have run from the Church to the southeast corner of the battlefield in what is now Alamo Plaza.
It is believed that David Crockett may have defended this area during the battle, the Alamo says.
The unveiling will take place at 5 p.m. followed by the Alamo Lights Holiday Fair, the Facebook page said.