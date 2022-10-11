Explosive expansion: Alamo Ranch is one of the fastest growing communities in San Antonio

“The taxes are a little bit less when you aren’t living in the San Antonio limits and you are in the county.”

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — It’s one of the fastest growing communities in San Antonio. Alamo Ranch continues to attract hundreds of homebuyers and new businesses.

A constant flow of traffic has now replaced the wildlife that used to visit Norma Price-Scanlon’s home.

“I moved to Alamo Ranch in 2010,” she said. “It was very quiet. It’s just grown by leaps and bounds.”

In the late 1990s, the area was little more than a working cattle ranch and 3,000 acres of greenspace, according to Reata Real Estate Services, LP.

Alamo Ranch has since turned into a thriving far west side hub.

According to Annie Marshall with Realty One Group Emerald, 78253 was recently the fastest growing zip code.

“The taxes are a little bit less when you aren’t living in the San Antonio limits and you are in the county,” said Marshall. “There is shopping, there are churches nearby, there’s entertainment. It’s just a really fun atmosphere out here. A lot of the communities have their own hike and bike trails and pools. There’s an elementary school in just about every community.”

With the expansion comes growing pains, though. Residents say road construction hasn’t kept pace.

“The traffic, yeah,” said Price-Scanlon. “That’s kind of a sad situation.”

However, businesses welcome the boom.

“Our first full year here at Alamo Ranch was 2009,” said Greg Patterson, who owns the Chick-fil-A off of West Loop 1604. “We have seen a three-fold in business since 2009.”

Since it opened, Patterson says his Chick-fil-A was the busiest location in San Antonio. That changed this summer when Patterson opened a second Chick-fil-A off Potranco Road.

“Chick-fil-A does have expansion plans in the far west side,” he said. “I think the Alamo Ranch area will be excited about those plans. I can’t talk about the exact locations yet, but you will be hearing news about it really soon.”

Marshall believes there will be more than enough people to support the new locations.

Even with rising mortgage rates, she says most Alamo Ranch homes are still selling within 90 days.

“San Antonio is 'Military USA',” said Marshall. “Because of that, you constantly have an influx of folks.”

Many of them are setting their sights on Alamo Ranch.