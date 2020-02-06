Alamo Plaza to remain closed every night this week

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio announced it will extend the daily closure of Alamo Plaza through at least Sunday morning, effective immediately.
Starting Tuesday, Alamo Plaza will be shut down, meaning no vehicular or pedestrian traffic will be allowed, between 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning. The area will remain open during daytime hours.
In a news release to KENS 5, the city said "the closure is a precautionary measure to minimize the possibility of civil disturbance and damage to sensitive structures." The plaza was also closed Sunday and Monday nights.
City leaders said they will reassess later this week to determine if any closures beyond the weekend are necessary.
The San Antonio Police Department has also been increasing its staffing in the downtown area to prevent any potential disturbances.
RELATED: Police: Protester threw bottle of urine at officers during violent outburst as curfew was issued