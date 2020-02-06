Alamo Plaza to remain closed every night this week

The move comes amid Saturday's violent rioting in downtown hours after a peaceful protest in honor of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody.

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio announced it will extend the daily closure of Alamo Plaza through at least Sunday morning, effective immediately.

Starting Tuesday, Alamo Plaza will be shut down, meaning no vehicular or pedestrian traffic will be allowed, between 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning. The area will remain open during daytime hours.

In a news release to KENS 5, the city said "the closure is a precautionary measure to minimize the possibility of civil disturbance and damage to sensitive structures." The plaza was also closed Sunday and Monday nights.

City leaders said they will reassess later this week to determine if any closures beyond the weekend are necessary.