Alamo hosting Texas Independence Day activities, opening up new exhibits

SAN ANTONIO — Two new exhibits will be opening at the Alamo on Wednesday which is Texas Independence Day.

The Alamo says a new preview of the Phil Collins Collection will be on display when the Exhibition Hall & Collections Building opens later this year.

The exhibit will include a selection of artifacts focusing on the types of supplies that were used during the Texas Revolution, according to the Alamo.

However, there is something you can see today. The Phil Collins Collection Preview: Supplies For War, will be free to visitors on Wednesday. After Wednesday, the exhibit will be open through April 24 with an admission of $5-$9, but will be free for member of Friends of the Alamo, the Alamo says.

But, wait! There's more.

The Alamo Archaeology exhibit will also open inside the Long Barrack. If you go, you'll get an in-depth look at the excavation unit in one of the oldest buildings in Texas, learn about discoveries made during archaeological investigations and the history of how the Long Barrack has been used since over the last thousands of years, the Alamo says.

"The Phil Collins Preview is just a taste of what will be on display in the Exhibition Hall & Collections Buildings when it opens later this year," Kate Rogers said, Executive Director of The Alamo Trust, Inc. "With our plans for even more immersive exhibits, including an interpretation of the south gate in Alamo Plaza, a visit to The Alamo is quickly becoming a much deeper, narrative-rich experience that it has ever been before."

There will also be free Texas Independence Day activities taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.