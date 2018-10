The City of San Antonio has reached a deal in principle with the State on a plan to transform Alamo Plaza.

As part of the deal, the state will operate and manage the Alamo premises for 50 years, rent-free.

The State will then restore the 1836 battlefield, which involves closing Alamo Street to build an Alamo museum.

The Cenotaph will also be relocated on the property.

The City Council will vote on the lease later this month.

