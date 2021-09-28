Alamo Heights school employee charged after indecency with a child, district says

A 15-year-old girl said the employee gave her alcohol and made her feel tipsy. She said she told him what he was doing was illegal, but he still continued.

SAN ANTONIO — An Alamo Heights employee was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly sexually assaulting a minor, authorities say.

A 15-year-old girl said James Wesley Locklin, 41, gave her alcohol and made her feel tipsy, then sexually assaulted her. The victim said when she told Locklin what he was doing was illegal, he said "I know," but didn't stop the assault.

The school district said the victim told a friend about the assault and the friend told reported it to school authorities.

Alamo Heights Independent School District released the following statement:

AHISD is aware of the allegations that have been made and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement. All allegations of misconduct are taken seriously by the District. The employee in question has been placed on administrative leave and has not been on any campus since AHISD was made aware of the investigation.