Alamo Heights Police warn about burglars targeting elderly. Here's how they gain entrance to homes.

Alamo Heights Police urge anyone who encounters this person to contact the department.

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo Heights Police Department is warning elderly residents to be cautious of a man knocking on doors and soliciting tree trimming services.

Police say the man and two other suspects burglarize homes once allowed entrance to the backyard.

The suspect is described as being 6 feet tall, slender and dressed in business clothes claiming to be from New York. His vehicle is described as a white newer SUV model.