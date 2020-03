SAN ANTONIO — Alamo Drafthouse is giving back to the educators and school staff that do so much for students.

During Teacher Appreciation Month, Alamo Drafthouse will give $10 Snack Passes to teachers, professors, and school staff.

Teachers will receive a free $10 Snack Pass with a box office ticket purchase with a valid form of teaching ID. The offer is only valid for one snack pass per day.

The promotion is only valid during March at the box office.