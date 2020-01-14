SAN ANTONIO — Alamo Drafthouse San Antonio is teaming up with the San Antonio Zoo to raise money for those affected by the Australia bushfires.

Moviegoers will have the option to add on a $1, $3, or $5 donation to the Australia Wildlife Fund when you purchase a ticket to a screening of Dolittle (at the Stone Oak or Westlakes location), Howling III (at the Westlakes location) or Bad Boys for Life (at any of the San Antonio locations).

The combined effort is an attempt to bring relief and support to the animals injured and displaced by the bushfires.

Last week, the San Antonio Zoo set up the Australian Wildlife Fund to provide "critical staff and supplies needed for rescue, recovery or care of animals injured or orphaned in the fires," should staff from the San Antonio Zoo be called upon.

If the team is not needed, 100% of the funds raised will be sent to Zoo Victoria's Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund.

Donations to the fund can be made here. San Antonio Zoo will match the first $5,000 donated to the fund.

