The Alamo Citizens Advisory Committee met at the Witte Museum Tuesday night to hear an updated report about the redesign plans for Alamo Plaza, following last month’s public meetings. The committee heard from experts who were involved with the updated draft that was released in June.

The focus of the the meeting was to update the committee about the Alamo Brand Perception Study, traffic plan and traffic simulation and on-site archeology.

Some of the proposed changes of the plan released in June included:

Restoring the church and long barracks

Repurposing the Crockett, Woolworth and Palace buildings into a visitor center and museum

Restoring and relocating the cenotaph

Lowering the plaza 16 inches to its historic level

Demolishing up to five buildings on Alamo street

However, hundreds of people showed up the series of public meetings last month showing concern about traffic issues, moving the cenotaph, and more.

Brandon Burkhardt, President of This Is Texas Freedom Force, said he has attended every meeting this year. He said the local organizations and residents still feel that they are not being heard.

“Everybody we have talk to says they don’t want that cenotaph moved,” Burkhardt said. “We’ve all been trying to say our piece; they don’t want to hear it.”

Upcoming meetings:

July 17, 2018 - Alamo Citizen Advisory Committee Meeting, 6:00-8:00 p.m. Carver Community Cultural Center at 226 North Hackberry

- Alamo Citizen Advisory Committee Meeting, 6:00-8:00 p.m. Carver Community Cultural Center at 226 North Hackberry July 18, 2018 - Alamo Public Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thomas Jefferson High School Auditorium at 723 Donaldson Avenue

