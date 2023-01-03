Alamo ceremony celebrates the heroism of the 'Immortal 32'

The event will feature special guests, including Mayor S.H. "Steve" Sucher of Gonzales.

SAN ANTONIO — A ceremony at the Alamo Wednesday marked the anniversary of the battle and the heroism of the "Immortal 32."

On March 1, 1836, 32 men from Gonzales, Texas, rode through enemy lines to join the Texas garrison at the Alamo. They were answering a plea for help from William Barret Travis. This event is celebrated each year with a special remembrance.

The event featured special guests, including Mayor S.H. "Steve" Sucher of Gonzales, who provided a heartfelt address, and the Gonzales Crystal Theatre's The Young Texians, who performed patriotic songs in honor of the brave men who fought and died at the Alamo.

Commemoration 2023 - Day 8 Commemoration 2023 - Day 8 The Immortal 32 Arrive! On March 1, 1836, Lt. Col. Travis's call for reinforcements was answered by 32 men from Gonzales. Join us in person at 11am today for this free event, featuring the Mayor of Gonzales. Posted by The Alamo on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

