SAN ANTONIO — Calling all you IPA fans! Alamo Beer Company is serving up a limited edition IPA that you can sip on between now and Independence Day.

The reason for the exclusive drink? The beer is brewed on genuine maple baseball bats made by Hops for Heroes, Veteran Bat Company.

The 2019 Soldiers' Angels Hops for Heroes program is behind the maple-infused creation. The organization says that 100 percent of the proceeds are donated to aid troops, military families, wounded heroes and veterans of all eras.

“We are so grateful for the support of the craft beer community through the Hops for Heroes program,” said Amy Palmer, President & CEO of Soldiers’ Angels. “This is a fantastic way for communities to give back to the men and women who have given so much for our country while enjoying a brew and supporting local craft breweries. We are especially thrilled to have Alamo Beer on board with this program right here in our own hometown.”

Over the last three years, Hops for Heroes has raised more than $203,000 for Solders' Angels. By partnering with multiple breweries across the country, including Alamo Beer Company in San Antonio, the organizations hope to improve the lives of military members everywhere.

Alamo Beer will host a party on Saturday July 6 from 4-10 p.m. at the Beer Hall located at 202 S. Lamar Street and present the final donation check to Soldiers' Angels.

The event will feature live music, food specials, military vehicles, recruiters, arm-wrestling contests and Kiolbassa Smoked Meats.

You can also enter a raffle to win one of the three Homefront IPA baseball bats that were used to infuse the special beer.

The event will allow people to "crack a cold one" and support the troops.