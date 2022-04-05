Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp comes to the Majestic Theatre

There will be three shows performed at the Majestic Theatre on May 6 and 7.

SAN ANTONIO — A new twist on a Disney classic is coming soon to San Antonio.

The Children's Ballet of San Antonio will be performing Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp, based on the classic story from The Book of One Thousand and One Nights. There will be three shows performed at the Majestic Theatre on May 6 and 7.

The story of the poor young man, a beautiful princess, an evil sorcerer and a magical genie will be told through talented young dancers, singers and other performers from San Antonio. Dance numbers include ballet, hip-hop, jazz, tap and contemporary styles. Some of the classical dancers include elite artists who have trained in academies around the world. The cast also includes talented actors, musicians and gymnasts to bring the classic tale to life.

The show will feature choreography from award-winning choreographers: CEO of CBSA Vanessa Bessler, Nick Fearon and Feleacia Quezergue. They are joined by choreographer Karen Barbee, who specializes in the cultural dances of the land of Aladdin. The score includes a combination of the classic Disney orchestral scores from Aladdin and original live scores created specifically for CBSA by local French Lebanese composer Gabriel Nohra.

The performances are Friday, May 6, 7-9 p.m., Saturday, May 7, 2-4 p.m., and Saturday, May 7, 7-9 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre at 224 E. Houston Street. Click here for tickets.