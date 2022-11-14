Montgomery man identified as one of the victims in Dallas air show crash

Terry Barker, Maj. Curtis Rowe, Craig Hutain and Len Root have been identified as 4 of the 6 victims in Saturday's deadly air show crash in Dallas.

Now, a lot of local connections to this tragic story are emerging after the two historic military planes that collided and crashed were kept at a hangar in Conroe.

The B-17 Bomber had just been involved in a series of performances at the Wings Over Houston air show two weeks ago. We're also now learning one of the six victims is from the Houston area.

Craig Hutain was a pilot who lived in Montgomery, just northwest of Conroe in the Houston area. Hutain and his friend, who is pictured below, said that they've flown together off and on for 25 years and that Hutain "lit up any room he was in." He described Hutain as "one of the best pilots I've ever flown with."

The news of the tragedy shocked the aviation community.

David Lanoue, a member of the commemorative Airforce, also has a plane at the General Aviation Jet Services in Conroe. He reminisced and shared photos he's taken over the years of the historic military planes involved in the crash.

"It's shocking," Lanoue said. "I mean you deal with these people constantly, see the planes coming and going out, giving rides."

Video shows one of the last sightings of the B-17 involved, nicknamed 'Texas Raiders' as it flew over an elementary school in Richmond last week in honor of Veterans Day. It was one of just a handful of bombers left flying around the world.