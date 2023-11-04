Parents concerned over mold and high levels of CO2 found in HISD elementary school

One mother, who spoke to KHOU 11 News, said she's not convinced that the air quality is OK at Kelso Elementary.

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District is trying to reassure parents that the air at a southeast-side school is safe despite rumors that several students got sick recently with respiratory issues.

One mother, who spoke to KHOU 11 News, said she's not convinced that everything is fine at Kelso Elementary.

"The kids, they're always saying it smells like mold so they're trying to fix the AC," Abigail Polina said.

Parents with students who go to Kelso are concerned about their health.

"A lot of kids are missing school," Polina said.

Polina said the kids are fine but another parent, who wanted to remain anonymous, said her child has allergies and started getting a bad cough a couple of months ago.

She said he had to take more medication and she thinks it's because there's mold on the campus. She said her child is not the only one dealing with health issues.

On Tuesday, crews were seen going in and out of classrooms but it's unclear what they were doing.

In a statement, HISD said the district was aware of an HVAC issue and as part of standard protocol, the risk management department was sent to evaluate.

"The team confirmed that the substance was regular mold, which is not harmful and likely due to excess humidity and condensation in the air-conditioning system. As a precautionary measure, areas, where the mold was discovered, were quickly removed and sanitized. All students and faculty were kept safely away from those areas while work was completed. The system has been cleaned and is functioning," HISD said.

The district's air quality team is conducting regular testing to ensure the campus continues to be a safe environment for staff and students.

The mother of the sick student said she wants proof that the air is safe. She said she recently got notices that two classrooms had elevated levels of carbon dioxide. She wants HISD to assure parents that their kids are safe.

The school said it would provide another update on April 20.