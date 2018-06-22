SAN ANTONIO - When you see Anthony Pearson's excitement on Facebook or Instagram talking about his dog training business, you can tell he has found a true passion for his four-legged friends.

"There's not any way I could have imagined what the relationship between me and my dog would have grown to,” Pearson said.

Although Pearson is now 100% dedicated to man's best friend with his business K9 Collab, he admits that dogs weren’t always so high on his list.

"I didn't quite understand the benefits of having a dog around,” Pearson added. “I always loved dogs, but I wasn't necessarily a dog person."

%INLINE%

After seven years in the Air Force, Anthony was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). He had to medically retire just last year, and his diagnosis originally led to treatment that he didn't feel was best for him.

“I didn't feel like the amount of medications I was on was healthy for me,” Pearson said, “and I thought there had to be something else."

The medications caused Anthony to try another route, and he decided that a service dog would be his best answer. Not only is his service dog helping him with his own battle with PTSD, but it also led to a life after the military.

“Whenever somebody asks me what I do or how I got into the career field,” Pearson said, “I pretty much tell them that I turned my therapy into my occupation."

While out with the dogs, he still wears his Air Force fatigues. Anthony says they are good for his training because he can keep treats in the pockets.

He works with the dogs in order to get them to the point where their owners can take them just about anywhere they want to go.

“The reason why I started with K9 Collab,” Pearson said, “because I wanted to share that relationship I have with dogs with everybody else. Not necessarily just a service dog, but a companion."

It's a transformation not just for the dogs, but for the man on the other end of the leash as well.

To learn more about K9 Collab, click here.

© 2018 KENS