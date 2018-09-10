Joint Base San Antonio has reported that the Air Force Personnel Center (Building 493) headquartered at Randolph Air Force Base, has been cleared after being placed on lockdown earlier Tuesday.

Just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, JBSA tweeted that the building was being evacuated.

#JBSAalert Air Force Personnel Center (Building 493) is being evacuated. Will release more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/fjdV86m2ML — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) October 9, 2018

JBSA was urging members to stay away from the area of building 493 for the time being, and were closing roads and re-directing traffic.

But just 40 minutes later, JBSA reopened the building around 2:40 p.m.

The agency has not released information on what led up to the evacuation. Further details were not immediately available. KENS 5 has a crew en route. Refresh this story for latest information.

