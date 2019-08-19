SAN ANTONIO — School is back in session, but the air conditioning is still lacking in San Antonio Independent School District's Kelly Elementary.

Reports say a technician is on scene and they expect to have the problem solved by Monday afternoon.

Brackenridge High School also experienced air conditioning outages, but school officials have supplied portable units that can cool 600 feet of space.

Several other schools in the district experienced a/c outages last week, which was the first week of school. The portable a/c units were also deployed to those campuses.

Our KENS 5 crew is on the scene and will continue to update the situation.