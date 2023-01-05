Can AI predict a heart attack? Here's what one study says.

By using AI they can take precautions sooner to prevent a life-ending event from happening.

SAN ANTONIO — Artificial intelligence is being used in so many fields around the world including medicine.

When you have a cardiac arrest it creates scar tissue. One study by John's Hopkins University researchers looked at a specific group of people who had previous cardiac arrests, increasing their risk in the future. Dr. Fahmi Farah, the founder of the Bentley Heart Medical Center told us, "It can help us pinpoint their exact risk of having cardiac arrest down the road so we can take those precautions and the measures we take sooner to prevent that event from happening."

20% of deaths worldwide are the result of sudden cardiac attacks. The Survival Study of Cardiac Arrhythmia Risk study used neural networks to build a survival assessment for each patient with heart disease, to provide with high accuracy the chance for a sudden cardiac death in the next 10 years and when it is most likely to happen. Another network took 10 years of patient data and looked at 22 factors like age, weight, and prescription drug use.

By using AI they can take precautions sooner to prevent a life-ending event from happening. Dr. Farah added, "We would actually put a defibrillator inside their heart. So it's an internal defibrillator that would just be implanted as a device and that would significantly reduce their risk of dying from a cardiac arrest."

Another study had to do with doctors and empathy. The University of California San Diego used 200 patient questions from Reddit's AskDocs social media forum.

Human doctors and ChatGPT were the subjects. A clinical team evaluated all answers, rating them on quality and empathy. ChatGPT was the winner, by a landslide. Those evaluating preferred the response by the computer nearly 80 percent of the time.



Dr. Farah said, "As a human, you will have some sort of emotion attached to that. And whether you say it verbally or not, like it will reflect. And whereas in a program like this, ChatGPT, they don't have that element."