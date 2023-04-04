How AI can help make medical breakthroughs more common

When people think of AI a lot of the time they think it is about computers replacing people. But that isn't the case here. It is about helping scientists get to answers in a much more efficient fashion. Thomas Swalla, the CEO of Dotmatics told us, “This is about augmenting them, helping them understand large amounts of data, helping them understand patterns that they've seen before, and helping them actually bring that data together and get insights that they were never able to get before."



At Dotmatics they work with flow cytometry which involves an incredible amount of data that scientists would normally have to work with manually. But with AI Swalla said, “We're able to actually take that data today and help the scientists by drawing those gates in an automated fashion, because we have tremendous amounts of data and models that we've already built."



Swalla says with AI researchers will be able to go from a blank sheet of paper to a medical treatment faster, not skipping steps testing safety, and it will also help to bring down costs in the research and costs to the consumer. He told us, “I think the goal I think of the organizations that drew on trying to derive things from billions of dollars to tens of millions of dollars from over a decade to several years."



And with costs driven down, some obstacles in the way of finding other cures will no longer be insurmountable. Swallow added, “You're also able to go tackle things that have never been able to be done before, for instance, rare diseases where it was too costly to go find cures or therapies for rare diseases."



Swalla says scientists are the real heroes doing the hard work, and that it is the job of companies like his to provide them with the best, most efficient tools to do their work.