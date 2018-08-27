SAN ANTONIO — It's back to reality for thousands of students and teachers as San Antonio's two largest school districts start school Monday.

North East ISD is expecting 66,000 students. One of the new things is that the school district has hired a third party that will monitor social media to make sure there aren't any alarming posts. The second biggest change for middle and high school students are clear backpacks, which are now required.

According to the district, 450 more cameras will be added. North East ISD is also doing more lock down drills. State law requires them once a year, but the school district is doing them once a month. The biggest change for parents is that there is now a buzz-in system, meaning all front doors will be locked during school hours. There will also be random metal-detector wand searches on campuses for students and visitors.

The district has hired two additional police officers to be added to the elementary school patrols, which brings the total number of officers to 70.

Northside ISD parents approved a 2018 school bond, which includes nearly $35 million to enhance safety and security. The biggest change parents will see is at the elementary schools, where the lobbies at the 44 schools will be bullet-resistant security lobbies. According ot the district, this will be phased in over a few years. No additional security personnel have been added, but NISD has more than 100 licensed police officers. It also has an in-house safety and security officer. There will also be improvements made to the security camera system.

