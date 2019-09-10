The Guadalupe Blanco River Authority and the Preserve Lake Dunlap Association have reached an agreement to fix and repair the dam and restore Lake Dunlap.

PLDA board members told KENS 5 that with this partnership in place, Lake Dunlap would be restored in the next few years, which could serve as a road map for finding a solution for the other five dams.

It's been more than four months since the 90-year-old spill gate at the Lake Dunlap dam collapsed, causing the lake to drain and leaving only a few feet of water behind.

For the last few months, PLDA board members said they've been working with the GBRA to develop this plan. The financial and engineering details of the deal have been confirmed.

RELATED: Lakefront property owners, law enforcement working together to keep people off lakes safe from de-watering (for now)

RELATED: Lakes won't be drained, pending Oct. 2020 trial; GBRA, property owners agree to temporary injunction

PLDA President J. Harmon said the group has an aggressive timetable to get the lake back in the next few years.

The Preserve Lake Dunlap Association is holding a town hall meeting with the community Wednesday evening to lay out their plans for restoring their lake.

Video captured the precise moment the middle gate at the dam collapsed, resulting in the de-watering of Lake Dunlap: