SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for two men accused of stealing cordless hand tools from a Home Depot on the north side.

The incident took place just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, at the Home Depot on 1066 Central Parkway near Wurzbach Parkway.

Surveillance showed two men loading up a cart with tools. One of the men exited the store while the other stayed inside, police said.

Authorities said the man who stayed inside walked out with the merchandise. When an employee asked to see his receipt, the suspect was allegedly holding a knife.

The employee said they feared for their safety, so they let the suspect leave with the stolen property.

If you have any information regarding the aggravated robbery, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to arrests.