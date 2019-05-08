SAN ANTONIO — On Sunday, the South Texas Blood & Tissue parking lot was packed.

More than 170 people showed up to donate blood. That's about 130 more than usual, according to a representative.

A shooting on Saturday at an El Paso shopping center left 20 people dead and more than two dozen hurt.

Cecilia Parra woke up with a heavy heart, desperate to help the city she used to call home. "An hour or two hour wait is nothing, compared to the life that you're saving," she said.

Another El Paso native, Alyssa Turrieta, was nervous to give. It was her first time donating blood, but like Parra, she felt called to come in. "I'm a do-er, so it's very much, 'what can I do to help?' This is the way, this is the way to do it," she said.

Mary Uhlig is a representative for the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center. She was overwhelmed by the amount of support. "They just want to be able to do something," she said. "They can't go to El Paso and help personally, but they know that by giving blood, they can help patients in our community or elsewhere when it's needed."

RELATED: Texas Republicans split over what they say led to El Paso massacre

RELATED: Mexico to take legal action after gunman kills 3 Mexican nationals in El Paso mass shooting

RELATED: Here are the victims of the El Paso Walmart shooting

RELATED: Prosecutors seek death penalty for El Paso shooting suspect

Uhlig said it's not the first time they've stocked up for survivors. In 2016, they sent donations to Orlando, Florida after the shooting at Pulse Nightclub.

"In this case, we're on standby to provide blood if needed," Uhlig said. "There have been reports of blood shortages across the country this summer."

In the coming days, these donors want to see action from lawmakers.

"People have to do something about it," Turrieta said. "Something needs to be done to stop this violence, this hatred."

"Something has got to change," Parra said. "Praying and sending thoughts isn't making a difference."

Until then, they'll do the most they can with today.

"I'm just hoping to make a difference in someone's life," Parra said. "Even if this blood doesn't get to El Paso."

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center's main Donor Pavillion is located at 6211 IH-10 West in San Antonio. It's open seven days a week. On weekdays, it's open until 6:30 p.m.

For more information on donation and to make an appointment, visit the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center website.

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:

Lubbock man arrested after allegedly plotting mass shooting

Prosecutors seek death penalty for El Paso shooting suspect

2 arrested in connection with deadly gas station shooting

Family and friends offer free hugs in front of the Alamo after weekend's mass shootings

After two tragic mass shootings, the El Arroyo sign has no words