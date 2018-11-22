SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio woman is taking her first few steps after she was left for dead over two months ago.

In early September, 23-year-old Samantha Flores was hit by two cars. Neither driver stopped.

One day soon, she hopes to return to her place of work that she loves—The Cherrity Bar.

"It can't get any harder," she said. "It has to get easier."

Now Flores has a new outlook on life.

"I can't live life in fear. Like, I already know how close I came and how easy death is," she said.

On Sept. 7th Flores almost lost her life on Nacogdoches Road. As she was riding her bike home from work around midnight, she was hit by two cars.

"The person that hit me got to go home to their family that night, and that bothers me so much," she said. "They did this horrible thing in secret. And drove home and got to back to normal life, where I almost had to die on the street and a second car ran over my arm."

Flores can't walk alone just yet, but is gaining strength every day. She said she finds inspiration through her art and immense support she has from family and friends.

"This is a chance to be born again, and to reinvent myself and to be the person that I would have died happy knowing," she said.

She'll undergo her next surgery in December, and said she hopes to return to work at The Cherrity Bar by Valentine's Day.

San Antonio Police, meanwhile, are still looking for the drivers.

If you would like to follow Flores' art page, click here.

© 2018 KENS