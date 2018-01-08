Code Compliance inspectors are well familiar with the distressed house at the intersection of Texas Avenue and Calaveras Street in west San Antonio.

There are currently at least six open code violation cases under investigation.

Inspectors have told homeowner Rick Herrera that he needs to upgrade his foundation, walls, windows, roof, and paint.

The deadline to finish the repair work was supposed to be August 1, but last Friday the situation at the home turned from dilapidated to deadly when construction worker Jose Luna-Acosta was killed while working on a foundation repair effort under the house.

The Medical Examiner ruled that he was crushed and died from asphyxia.

"The city's just been on me for months now, hounding me down to fix my house," said Herrera, who calls the troubled 1935 structure his dream home. "My dream was to buy one and fix it up.”

Herrera noted that he has done work over the course of time but only while he’s been able to afford it.

“I've been doing little by little. It just takes time, you know, and money more than anything,” said Herrera, who says he felt rushed into signing a contract last Wednesday night, hiring a contractor who is apparently not licensed by the city and who pulled no permit for the work. “I tried my best, and that's why I was pressured to hire a contractor to do the job. And I only hired these guys to do little minor fixes here and there on the foundation in the house. It wasn't major foundation work.”

Herrera said that the cedar posts that support the house were replaced during a previous upgrade. He said this time, the contractor was only supposed to make a few enhancements.

“They were just going to replace some 2 x 10s and put some shims in to try to level the house in the sections where it was un-level, but that was about it,” Herrera explained.

Because he works for a general commercial contractor doing construction work for a living, Herrera said that he told the man he hired to acquire a permit.

“He asked me if it was necessary to get a permit and I said, 'You know what? I'd rather get a permit to be on the safe side,' even though when I talked to the code compliance he told me that if it's major construction I have to get a permit. If I'm just going to do something minor, it's not necessary to take a permit out,” Herrera recalled.

Luna-Acosta died when the unsupported sub-floor of the house gave way during the work.

Herrera said that even though he paid the contractor half of their negotiated fee in cash to start, he said he has not seen the contractor since the deadly incident. Herrera said that the contractor is not answering or returning his calls.

Meanwhile, the head of the city's development services division says that the building is not an immediate threat but they are looking for the contractor to see if he will face sanctions.

Mike Shannon said that they city has a number of options when it comes to making sure contractors follow the rules.

“It could be we stop the work immediately or the permit fee is doubled,” said Shannon, who added that criminal and civil remedies also exist. “It also could be a class C misdemeanor up to a $500 criminal citation and we can also use the civil citation process, which is a $300 to a $1,000 fine.”

Shannon also said that the city has tried to make it easy for people to get information about the development process and to look into the backgrounds of contractors.

“You want to know, ‘Are they pulling permits with the city? Are they properly registered with the city? Do they have the proper insurance for any type of issues that happen on the jobsite?’” Shannon explained.

Shannon added that this incident proves these issues can be a matter of life or death.

“We have a lot of companies following the rules and doing great, safe work for the community. But there are a lot that are not, and that's why we try to educate both the construction community and home owners, that there are rules in place for safety and we want people to do it right so that they can make sure that they have a safe remodel of their home,” Shannon said. “Are they working with a licensed structural engineer? Because that's critical, because this is a structural system that, any work on a foundation has to be engineered with the help of a licensed structural engineer.

“We tell any homeowner, any building owner, if they're going to do some foundation work, please, please, please make sure you are going through the proper steps in ensuring that your contractor does pull the proper permits and work with the city to make sure the repairs are safe. Call the City at (210) 207-1111 and we'll do some investigation ourselves.”

Shannon said that help is also available at their office at 1901 South Alamo and online at the City of San Antonio Development Services Department’s official website.

